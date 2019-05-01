Check out this stunning new rooftop pool overlooking the East River

There are a few things New Yorkers can’t get enough of in the summer: Escaping the city on weekends, leisurely afternoons relaxing in a park and—perhaps most of all—rooftop pools. Combining our love of standing on top of buildings with the joy we get from plunging into a large amount of water and escaping sweaty New York days, hitting up a rooftop pool is the crown jewel experience of any summer weekend spent in the city. Now, there’s an impressive new addition to your sky-high aquatic options.

Opening Memorial Day Weekend, The Sentry is a new pool that can be found on the top level of the American Copper Buildings on the far east side of Manhattan. You probably recognize the SHoP-designed copper towers as those two buildings that look like they’re leaning towards one another while soaring over the FDR. (FYI: The Development Group behind the residential skyscrapers says that they’re “dancing.” Good to know!) The buildings also boast a skybridge connecting the two towers which is the highest in the city.

Max Touhey courtesy of JDS Development Group

The new rooftop will have capacity for over 200 guests and the pool will be able to turn into a giant jacuzzi for private events. Now that’s a party! Access to the club will operate on a membership model with memberships starting at $1600 for the entire summer (which will also get you six guest passes to use) and go up to $3200 (unlimited guest passes and guaranteed pre-purchase ability to ticketed events at a 20% discount.)

What are those events you ask? In addition to taking a dip in a pool with some serious views, club members will be able to take advantage of ongoing programming at the space like morning yoga, meditation sessions and guided astronomy sessions. The food and beverage for the club—which will offer a day and night menu—has been designed by Hole in the Wall’s Executive Chef Brent Hudson and will draw on Australian and Asian influences.

Check out the hours for the 2019 season below if you’re interested in dipping your toes in a new rooftop pool this summer that’s not next to an airport runway.

Rooftop Hours:

Monday– Thursday: 11am– 9pm

Friday: 11am– 10pm

Saturday: 9am– 10pm

Sunday: 9am– 9pm

Pool Hours:

Monday– Thursday: 11am– 8pm

Friday- Saturday: 9am– 9pm

Sunday: 9am– 8pm

