Rooftop infinity pool at JFK will overlook the airport’s runway

A new amenity coming to JFK Airport next month may have you actually hoping your flight is delayed. (Don’t worry, it probably will be.)

The flashy new 512-room TWA Hotel—set to open next month at the largest of New York’s annoying airports—has announced that its luxurious rooftop infinity pool and observation deck will open to the public on May 15. The glamour! Airport Marriotts across the country are literally shaking right now.

The 63-by-20 foot pool will be open year-round, with cool water during the summer and a warm, “pool-cuzzi” vibe to keep swimmers toasty during the colder months. The infinity edge pool will have a beach entry, underwater seating and some pretty insane views of JFK’s runway 4L/22R, one of the largest runways at the airport. (Though the observation deck does seem pretty close to, you know, giant jets taking off, we’re told the space is surprisingly quiet. We’ll see.)

The Gerber Group—which also operates Mr. Purple and The Campbell—is set to open The Pool Bar and Observation Deck at the site. The new venue will be serving up fun, aviation-inspired cocktails (what else?) to sip poolside along with a full food menu. Honestly, it sounds like after an afternoon spent chilling up here, you may start thinking about cancelling your trip.

Guests of the TWA Hotel will be able to use the rooftop pool as part of their stay and non-hotel guests can make reservations to check out the space at twahotel.com/thepoolbar.