50 Kent Park
Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Parks Department

Check out what the new two-acre park set to open in Williamsburg next spring will actually look like

You'll find 50 Kent between N. 11th and N. 12th Streets.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
The new, nearly two-acre park set to open at 50 Kent Avenue (and aptly dubbed 50 Kent) in Williamsburg is finally becoming a reality. Construction has commenced and official renderings of the upcoming space, which New Yorkers will supposedly be able to delight in by next spring, have been released. 

50 Kent Park
Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Parks Department

Projected to be completed by April 2022, the over $7 million project seeks to turn the 1.89-acre piece of land between N. 11th and N. 12th Streets previously occupied by a gas plant into a green destination overlooking Manhattan and the East River. The space will also feature a family gathering area complete with children-appropriate activities including a water play fountain, an elevated sloping lawn and an entrance plaza with cafe-style tables. Find more details about the project right here.

If the endeavor sounds familiar to you, it's because it's been in the works since 2018 but was stalled given COVID-19-related budgetary issues. It was, however, turned into a pop-up park this past summer in an effort to provide area folks with green outdoor spaces to revel in while escaping lockdown orders.

50 Kent Park
Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Parks Department

Speaking of all things green: officials are clearly looking to invest in outdoor projects in upcoming months. Just a few weeks ago, Lincoln Center announced the transformation of its iconic plaza into an expansive park, for example. There's more: the Brooklyn Bridge is finally getting a bike lane before the end of the year and the outdoor concert pavilion in Prospect Park has re-opened after seven years.

It seems like New Yorkers are truly craving the outdoors—and we're all for it.

