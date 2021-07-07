New York
Timeout

Les Trois Chevaux
Photograph: Courtesy William Hereford

Chef Angie Mar’s hotly anticipated Les Trois Chevaux opens Thursday

And they might just lend you a vintage YSL jacket

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
After an eight year tenure at NYC’s famed Beatrice Inn, including elevating its New York Times rating from zero to two stars after assuming ownership, Chef Angie Mar will open a new operation next door on Thursday. 

Named after a family title for Mar and her brothers (“the three horses”), Les Trois Chevaux is, in part, inspired by erstwhile favorite French-by-way-of-Manhattan restaurants like Lutèce and La Côte Basque. Her new fine dining destination’s three-course seatings are $185 per person, exclusive of drinks, tax or gratuity.

Les Trois Chevaux
Photograph: Courtesy William Hereford

Press materials wink that “on paper it’s 3 courses, but as any proper prix fixe, there will be extras.” Menu items include frog legs, duck terrine, pigeon breast, sweetbreads, foie gras, pheasant and rack of lamb. A black and white truffle and caviar supplement is available for $150. The French-leaning wine list is lengthy and the cocktails descriptions are uniquely threaded with family memories. 

Les Trois Chevaux
Photograph: Courtesy William Hereford

Les Trois Chevaux’s space is highly designed and gilded with celebrity sheen: Its interior was conceived by the team behind Vanity Fair’s Oscar parties, lighting includes vintage crystal from the Waldorf Astoria, the Met Gala’s event designer will produce weekly flower arrangements, Christian Siriano created staff uniforms and a collection of vintage YSL blazers will be available to borrow as backup to the restaurant’s dinner jacket policy. Personal touches include the midnight blue-hued velvet covering the dining room’s curved banquettes–fashioned to match Mar’s father’s favorite sweatshirt. 

Les Trois Chevaux is located at 283 West 12th Street. Reservations are available here

