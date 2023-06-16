We're suckers for a good makeover, especially when the beautification in question is performed on one of our favorite green spaces. On Thursday, June 15, the Hudson River Park Trust unveiled the new and improved Chelsea Waterside Park, following an extensive $15.2 million overhaul of the space.

Redesigned with sustainability in mind, the park area now features a long-awaited public restroom (employing solar panels and reusing granite and wood salvaged onsite), a permanent picnic area, an expanded dug run with water features and dedicated areas for small and large dogs, and an improved sports field with low-energy LED lighting for evening play. Designed by Abel Bainnson Butz, LLP and CDR Design Studio Architects, the refreshed space also reduced paved areas and prioritized new plantings throughout.

“Chelsea Waterside Park’s renovation is just in time for New Yorkers to take full advantage of the recreation and relaxation opportunities along the waterfront at Hudson River Park this summer,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler. “Expanding residents and visitors’ access to open spaces while utilizing greener design frameworks is not only a benefit to the West Side but the entire city of New York.”

“This park is a community gem, and the updated design reflects an impressive understanding of how to bring community needs and beautiful design together. And there are bathrooms! added Jeffrey LeFrancois, Chair of Manhattan Community Board 4.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hudson Rivery Park, and the Chelsea Waterside Park makeover isn't the only upgrade coming to the space this year. Later this summer, Gansevoort Peninsula will debut with its own sports field, dog run, pedestrian promenades, adult fitness areas and more, and Pier 97 will also launch later this year, with a playground, ball sports zone and sunset deck.

Check out photos of the new Chelsea Waterside Park below:

Photograph: courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust