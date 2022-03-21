New York
Cherry Blossom
Cherry blossoms are officially blooming in NYC!

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Our most favorite time of the year is officially here: cherry blossom season! 

An unofficial indicator of the start of spring, the beautiful pink trees have already started blooming around Central Park (on the west side of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir) and at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Make sure to stop by both destinations but also check out our list of best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC this spring.

As a reminder, these trees bloom for about a week before shedding and adorning the ground with a beautiful pink bed of petals—so you probably don't have too much time to see the beauties for yourself.

In the meantime, check out some beautiful footage from all around the city. Happy Spring, New York!

