Childish Gambino, Dave Matthews, The National and more announce NYC shows this month

Prep for the Grammys this year with a concert series of similarly grandiose proportions.

A host of big-name artists are descending upon Irving Plaza and Gramercy Theatre for the four days leading up to the awards ceremony, January 24–28, as part of the Citi Sound Vault series. The two venues are not necessarily the smallest in the city, but for artists like Childish Gambino, Dave Matthews and The National, it's as intimate a set of digs as you could ever hope to find them in.

Last year, the series brought artists including Metallica and Beck to LA's Hollywood Palladium, and this year's lineup is no less star-studded. If you're into Eminem's latest artistic relapse (or perhaps encore) titled Recovery, you can catch him on January 26. Other artists including Childish Gambino will hit the stage on January 27, and Dave Matthews will perform with longtime associate Tim Reynolds on January 28. The other artists rounding out the bill at Irving Plaza are Thirty Seconds to Mars (January 24) and The National (January 25), while the Roots take up a four-day residency at the Gramercy Theatre.

You can find tickets for the gigs on sale on January 19 at the series’ official website. However, you'll need a Citi Card (or at the very least, a friend who does) to complete your purchase.

