Chip City's Upper East Side cookie shop opens this week

The Upper East Side is getting a little sweeter this week with the addition of Chip City's newest outpost.

On Friday, October 22, Chip City will open at 1543 2nd Ave.⁠ (between 80th and 81st Street) at 11am. The first 100 customers will also be treated to a free cookie with purchase. This brand new Chip City bakery will also exclusively offer the brand's beloved black and white cookies for opening day.

In the past few years, Chip City has grown from a small, local bakeshop in Astoria to a city-wide phenomenon boasting oversized cookies in fun flavors—like vanilla dulce crumble, white chocolate cranberry oat and a recent special Rugrats-inspired funfetti flavor -- with remarkably gooey centers. Compared to Levain Bakery's giant cookies in size, these quarter-pound baked goods are different in taste, texture and flavor, and yes, there's plenty of room in this city for many, many oversized baked goods. Visit on weekdays from 2pm–6pm for happy hour, when beverages, like milk to dip your cookies in, are half off.

To date, Chip City has eight New York City locations: two in Astoria, plus Sunnyside, Long Island City, Williamsburg, Carroll Gardens, West Village and Rockefeller Center outposts. The Upper East Side will be Chip City's ninth location, with a Hoboken store slated to follow.

Those who can't make it to Chip City can also order bake-at-home dough online, or take advantage of local delivery from the daily menu, because it's never a bad time to get warm treats dropped at your door...