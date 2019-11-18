City Winery debuts two igloos at Rock Center for all your holiday drinking

Rockefeller Center checks all the boxes when it comes to celebrating the holidays in New York: a towering Christmas tree, the Rockettes’ nightly eye-high kicks at Radio City Music Hall, a skating rink and mesmerizing window displays at Saks.

Enter City Winery’s two winter igloos located at Rock Center’s North Plaza, between 50th and 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Open daily from 11am until 10pm, the geodesic-like domes seat up to 8 people. The cozy spaces—only about seven-feet high with 107-square-foot base—are slated to stay open until the new year.

Photograph: City Winery

Order some bubbles or keep your love for rosé all day going year round as you take in views of skaters flopping on the ice with the tree in the background. The igloos are heated and full service, so there’s no dealing with lines. Reservations can be made by emailing: rockcenter@citywinery.com.

But like any trendy, New York club, there’s a minimum you have to spend. For your 90-minute reservation, your party has to spend at least $250 total on food and drinks for up to five guests. You’re charged $50 for each additional guest (we’re told eight people can comfortably be seated but there are stools available for up to 10 guests). If you're looking for more than hot mulled wine ($12), the food menu features items like hummus ($12), cheese-and-meat combo plates ($18) and olives ($9).

City Winery, which closed its Varick Street location, plans to open a new venue at Pier 57 on the west side in early 2020. For now, the pop-up wine garden at Rock Center has been open since mid summer.

But for the time being, the venue will be home to the domes, designed by Gardenigloos (they created similar ones, which have popped up everywhere from the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan to hotels in London). The transparent lining is cold resistant up to negative 4 degrees. Until then? Drink up.

Photograph: City Winery