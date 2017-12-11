Classic St. Mark’s watering hole Grassroots Tavern is closing at the end of month

A post shared by David Coggins (@thedavidcoggins) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

In the pantheon of East Village dive bars, Grassroots Taverns ranks very highly. The beers are cheap, the happy hour is generous, there are dart boards in the back (and one tiny TV) and the floor is made of warped, sticky wood that delivers an impromptu sobriety test as you navigate your way to the bathrooms. Speaking of which, the less said about the bathroom the better. You'll find them to be a truly authentic and unforgettable experience.

Sadly, that'll all be coming to an end soon. Bedford and Bowery reports that the owner of Murray Hill bar Ginger Man is set to take over the basement-level space. In closing, it'll be joining the ranks of nearby shot bar the Continental, which is set to shutter in August.

Get your last mug of beer soon. Grassroots' last night is set for December 31, 2017.

