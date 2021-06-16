New York
Timeout

Coldplay
Photograph: Shutterstock

Coldplay is playing a free special concert in Long Island City tomorrow

Tickets are free—but you have to enter to win a pair.

By
Anna Rahmanan
Live music is back, baby!

Beloved British band Coldplay took to Twitter to announce details about their very first post-pandemic show, which is actually going to be part of this year's Macy's 4th of July celebration (you can find more details about that right here). 

The show is happening tomorrow—Thursday, June 17—at Hunters Point South Park in Long Island City at 6:30pm. Only fully vaccinated folks over the age of 18 will be able to attend and, although the performance will be completely free, you'll have to apply to get your hands on some tickets.

To do, visit this website right here. You can request passes for a pod of up to two people. All you need to do is type in your email address and let the world know why you love Coldplay. 

The Long Island City Post reports that the event will be recorded by NBC and air during the July 4th celebrations starting at 8pm. 

According to previous announcements, the NBC broadcast will feature a slew of other opening acts, including Black Pumas, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. No word yet on whether those performances will happen live or if they will be pre-taped (and, if so, when and where). We're just excited to potentially be able to attend our first proper concert since March of 2020 and, clearly, Twitter users share our enthusiasm. 

"I wish I wish," user @CaroleCM writes on Twitter. "Just pick me already," says @Luiscdlc. Amanda Wolfe (@lalalamandz), on the other hand, expresses our thoughts directly: "PICK ME PICK ME PICK ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Good luck to you (and us) all!

    Latest news

