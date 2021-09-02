Everyone knows that after Labor Day, which lands on September 6 this year, wearing white, watching a movie under the stars and eating ice cream are all subject to New York City fines. Just kidding, go nuts! To help you keep the party going, you can snag a free Coolhaus frozen treat this Monday.

A corporate smashup between the west coast ice cream company and Ritz crackers takes Coolhaus’ peanut butter ice cream and layers it between two Ritz-flavored cookies. They’ll be handing them out at an ice cream truck on the corner of Broadway and East 17th Street on Monday from 12pm to 4pm, or until they run out. But, like those round crackers’ scalloped edges–which most certainly do not effectively slice cheese, JEEZ!—there is a catch.

To collect a free Coolhaus ice cream sandwich, you must first follow Ritz crackers on Instagram. But do not worry, you can always unfollow later, like when certain public figures follow everyone on Twitter for follow-backs and then unfollow to orchestrate their ratio.

Coolhaus is available in stores citywide.