Cozy up with classic cocktails in a snowglobe in the sky

Winter isn't here yet, but it's never too soon to embrace cute seasonal experiences.

This week, the art-deco inspired cocktail lounge, Ophelia , reopened its annual Snow Globe in the Sky experience, on the 26th floor of the historic Beekman Tower in Midtown East (3 Mitchell Place at 49th & 1st Avenue).

Dripping with crystal and sparkling snowflakes, Ophelia's wintery over-the-top decor creates glamorous holiday experience with unobstructed panoramic views of the city skyline all the way to Brooklyn. Garlands with thousands of crystals and sparkling snowflakes hang from the 17-foot ceiling in the main bar area, and also in the 360° greenhouse terrace. White sheepskin throws cover all of the velvet furniture, and golden candelabras line the tables and walls.

Ophelia 's cocktail menu features reinventions of classic cocktails inspired by the glory of the lounge during its heyday in the 1920s and 30s, as well as some signature cocktails catering more to 2021 trends. Think a gin martini with kaffir lime and tarragon for some freshness and depth and a Caribbean Old Fashioned stirred with aged rum, winter spices and citrus oil. Wine and beer are also on the menu.

To eat, Ophelia's menu by Chef Antelmo Ambrosio highlights refined shareables, like truffle fries, jumbo shrimp cocktail, saffron deviled eggs adorned with edible flowers and steak tartare with quail egg and pickled onions.