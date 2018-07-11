Cynthia Nixon is giving away a bong signed by the women of Broad City

When they go low, we get high?

Cynthia Nixon, the actress-turned-politician currently running against Andrew Cuomo for governor of New York, announced earlier this week that her campaign is giving away a literal bong signed by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of Broad City. Sure beats buttons and bumper stickers!

Though the contest site—which asks you to give a donation to the Nixon campaign to enter—admits that the giveaway is a bit “silly,” it’s being done to raise awareness about a pretty serious issue: legalizing weed.

Join the ladies of @broadcity and support my plan to legalize cannabis and end the criminalization of people of color in NY. Enter now for a chance to win a bong signed by Abbi & Ilana: https://t.co/ClfBSzSj9u — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 8, 2018

“Yes, it’s really us,” Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer said in a statement announcing the giveaway. “We’re big fans of Cynthia, so we’re helping her out any way we can. And today, that means giving out a FREE BONG… Like us, Cynthia is a huge supporter of legalizing weed. Which might not seem like a big issue, but trust us it is. Legalization is a matter of racial justice. 80% of New Yorkers arrested for weed are black or Latino, even though we all know there are just as many white kids smoking it.”

Nixon is set to face-off against Governor Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary, with an aim to cinch the party’s nomination going into the general election this November. You can register to vote here for the election which is scheduled for September 13. (You only have until July 16 to enter for a chance to win that autographed bong, though...)

And hey, if you win we have some excellent movie and song recommendations.