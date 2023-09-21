New York
Cannoli crueller
Photograph: Courtesy of Daily Provisions

Daily Provisions just opened a new location in Brooklyn

Guests at the new Cobble Hill spot will get to try this limited-edition round cannoli cruller.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
New York darling Daily Provisions, the all-day café founded by Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group back in 2017, has officially opened its first-ever Brooklyn location at 151 Court Street in Cobble Hill.

Brooklynites can expect to order from the same menu of delicacies currently served at the four Daily Provisions outposts that are in operation across Manhattan (West Village, Upper West Side, Union Square, Manhattan West), with a few pretty excellent additions.

Bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, croissants, hearty mains and salads will still dominate the list of foods on offer, but folks visiting the new location will also get to try chef Claudia Fleming and pastry chef Christine Lisa’s limited-edition cannoli cruller, filled with ricotta-mascarpone cream, then dipped in an orange glaze and topped with crushed pistachios. A clear nod to the neighborhood’s Italian-American roots, the treat will be available during the first two weeks of operation, so make sure to head to Cobble Hill ASAP.

Also exclusive to the new address is a raspberry scone that tastes just as good as it looks. Basically, anything served at Daily Provisions will revive your culinary taste buds.

It won't be hard to find the novel cafe, which we include in our list of best bakeries in NYC, when walking around the area: the store looks just like the other New York outposts, featuring the brand's signature blue facade and selling the usual roster of, well, daily provisions, inside (think sauces, yogurts and more). 

As of press time, we were also told that the new brick-and-mortar has just received its liquor license as well. So you’ll get to enjoy a glass of wine or a perfectly crafted cocktail while on the premises as well!

