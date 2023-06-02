Local favorite bar Dante in the West Village is a perennial presence on best-of lists near and far. It presently holds slots on the heavily-publicized, headline-grabbing “World’s 50 Best Bars” list at number 36, and “North America’s 50 Best Bars” at number 6. Consistency is key for maintaining not only a following, but sustained accolades, but Dante on Macdougal Street, and its nearby follow-up Dante West Village, occasionally mix up more than the drinks.

This month, both Dantes will host pop-ups in their respective spaces.

On June 12 and 13, Dante West Village will host Simone Caporale, the present owner of Boadas martini bar in Barcelona, which first opened in 1933. Caporale’s stint is the next in the “Viva España” series that Dante Started last summer. Guests can expect thrown martinis, a preparation less familiar to many than shaking and stirring, on Monday and Tuesday from 2-5pm.

On June 13 and 14, the original Dante continues the “Taste of Italy” program that it began this past February with guest appearances by Alfonso Califano and Natale Palmieri, owners of Cinquanta in Pagani, Campania. Their bar takeover, from 2-5pm Tuesday and Wednesday, will be accompanied by Italian-influenced menus and live music.

Dante is located at 79-81 MacDougal Street. Dante West Village is located at 551 Hudson Street.