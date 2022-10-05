It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.

Yesterday at a ceremony in Barcelona, the consortium, including “650 drinks experts from across the globe,” bestowed honors, many beverage company-branded on half-a-hundred sippy leaders. New York City took six spots, with Double Chicken Please at number six, Katana Kitten at number nine, Attaboy at number 22, Overstory at number 34, Dante at number 36 and Employees Only at number 47. DCP was also recognized for the “Highest New Entry,” as it ranked 54th (there are two tiers: the ’50 Best’ and the 50 rest) last year.

Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

No other city of 26 had as many mentions in 2022.

The top spot, however, went to Barcelona’s Paradiso. It is the group’s first number one bar outside of New York or London, according to 50 Best reps.

“Hidden behind an antique refrigerator in the back of an unassuming pastrami shop in Barcelona’s trendy El Born district, Paradiso offers a truly masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun,” a press release reads. “Paradiso signatures, such as the Supercool Martini, uses ‘supercooled’ gin to build an iceberg in the glass before tailoring the final product tableside for a uniquely personal guest experience.”

See the whole list of the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ here.