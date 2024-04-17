Dante is taking over Bemelmans Bar next week

Does it get more New York than this? (Okay, maybe that time that Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet were spotted playing pick-up ball in the Village, but only slightly.) From Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 24, at 2pm to 5pm daily, uptowners will be able to get a taste of a downtown favorite without descending below 14th Street—hell, without even going below 74th Street. Greenwich Village cocktailer Dante is taking over the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle for a world-class cocktail residency next week.

The drink shakers over at Dante will be pouring eight of the bar's award-winning drinks—the kind of stuff that helped it claim the coveted title of The World's Best Bar back in 2019—as well as signature light bites (think blue cheese-stuffed olives and crunchy pistachios, served on a silver plate along with Bemelmans Bar’s signature cheese crisps) and live jazz music from modern-day piano man Louis B Middleton.

Illustration: courtesy of Dante

Among the cocktails on offer will be the Dante Martini (Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, Noilly Prat, Dolin Blank, Nardini Cedro, lemon bitters, olive bitters), Piña Colada Spritz (Bans 5, Santa Teresa, Leblon Cachaca, pineapple rum, pineapple, coconut, prosecco) and the Cosmogroni (Grey Goose L'Citron, Noilly Prat, Luxardo Bianco, rose and cranberry).

The iconic New York bars have also collaborated on an exclusive cocktail in celebration of the upcoming Met Gala, called the "Sleeping Beauty." Inspired by the Gala's "Garden of Time" theme, the limited-edition tipple will be available during the three-day residency. (For reference, the Carlyle regularly serves as a hotel base for all of the well-heeled celebrity attendees of the annual Gala, located three blocks away at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.)