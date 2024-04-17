New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Aperol spritz at Dante
Photograph: Steve Freihon

Dante is taking over Bemelmans Bar next week

Two New York classics are coming together.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Does it get more New York than this? (Okay, maybe that time that Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet were spotted playing pick-up ball in the Village, but only slightly.) From Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 24, at 2pm to 5pm daily, uptowners will be able to get a taste of a downtown favorite without descending below 14th Street—hell, without even going below 74th Street. Greenwich Village cocktailer Dante is taking over the legendary Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle for a world-class cocktail residency next week. 

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in NYC right now, from new drinking destinations to longtime favorites

The drink shakers over at Dante will be pouring eight of the bar's award-winning drinks—the kind of stuff that helped it claim the coveted title of The World's Best Bar back in 2019—as well as signature light bites (think blue cheese-stuffed olives and crunchy pistachios, served on a silver plate along with Bemelmans Bar’s signature cheese crisps) and live jazz music from modern-day piano man Louis B Middleton. 

Dante residency menu at Bemelman's Bar
Illustration: courtesy of Dante

Among the cocktails on offer will be the Dante Martini (Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, Noilly Prat, Dolin Blank, Nardini Cedro, lemon bitters, olive bitters), Piña Colada Spritz (Bans 5, Santa Teresa, Leblon Cachaca, pineapple rum, pineapple, coconut, prosecco) and the Cosmogroni (Grey Goose L'Citron, Noilly Prat, Luxardo Bianco, rose and cranberry). 

The iconic New York bars have also collaborated on an exclusive cocktail in celebration of the upcoming Met Gala, called the "Sleeping Beauty." Inspired by the Gala's "Garden of Time" theme, the limited-edition tipple will be available during the three-day residency. (For reference, the Carlyle regularly serves as a hotel base for all of the well-heeled celebrity attendees of the annual Gala, located three blocks away at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.)

Dante residency at Bemelman's Bar
Illustration: courtesy of Dante

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.