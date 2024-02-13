It's said that "every dog has its day," and for these lucky canines, their day was a star-studded, high-fashion affair at New York Fashion Week. A crowd of canines strutted their stuff on the runway at a show hosted by Anthony Rubio Designs on Sunday.

Rubio meticulously crafts his Canine Couture looks with style and safety at top of mind. For this year's show, the designer drew upon the theme "everything is coming up roses," featuring embroidered roses, lace dresses, chiffon rose petals, sequins, and red hues — both for the dogs and their human escorts.

"We are living in dark times with wars breaking out, political feuds happening left and right, crime up, climate change causing devastation and we need an infusion of positivity. Our four-legged family members [bring] love and joy, so I decided to have them bring about the message that it is time to stop and smell the roses," the New York-based designer said in a press release.

While the show is a dog-gone delight to watch, it also offers and important message. Many of the dogs on the runway are rescues, and a third of the show's proceeds go to animal rescue and pet adoption groups.

10 photos of dogs on the runway at New York Fashion Week

Photograph: By Hideki Aono

