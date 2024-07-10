Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC is launching a new line of cookies in Queens

Hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels—co-founder of the iconic Queens group Run DMC—is making his way back to the borough—this time launching his very own cookie brand, the aptly named Darryl Makes Cookies.

The now 60-year-old rapper will show up at the Queens Night Market on July 20 to sign bags of cookies sold to excited fans on site. Although we certainly hope that he will break out in song (well, rap), no word yet on whether DMC will play a set while at the event.

But if you really want to catch him live, you're in luck: the next night, on July 21, DMC is scheduled to take on SummerStage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park with Jadakiss and Statik Selektah, among others, for what is sure to be a nostalgia-driven show that everyone is going to talk about the next day.

“What a treat to have Queens legend Darryl McDaniels not only perform at SummerStage, but also introduce his new line of cookies at the Queens Night Market, one of our city’s greatest culinary hubs,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. in an official statement. “Queens is where music and food collide in a can’t-miss showing of culture, and we can’t wait to welcome DMC back home.”

But back to the cookies: although we don't know much about how they are made, a quick Google search leads us to DMC's official website, where the chocolate chip variety of the treat costs $14.99 and looks pretty damn delicious.

The line was first unveiled at Comic Con last year and showed up at a few pop up events since then, but this will be the dessert's first big break in quite some time.

According to the press release, the cookies are "intended to bridge generational gaps"—just like DMC's other artistic endeavors. If they're anything like the rapper's music, the sweets are sure to delight and excite.