  • News
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Dave Matthews to headline a benefit concert at Radio City in January

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Monday December 4 2017, 2:08pm

Dave Matthews to headline a benefit concert at Radio City in January
Photograph: Courtesy Rodrigo Simas

Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio Band, Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will be heading to Radio City Music Hall early next year for a concert to benefit hurricane-relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The show will happen Saturday, January 6, and tickets go on pre-sale December 5 at 9am and general sale December 8 at noon.

While Dave Matthews hasn't released any new music in a while (though his 1996 tune “Crash into Me” was featured prominently in Lady Bird), Hurray for the Riff Raff put out one of the year's best albums with rock opus The Navigator. Trey Anastasio will be coming off Phish's four-night New Year's Eve run at Madison Square Garden. And Aaron Neville? He's still telling it like it is. For its part, the Madison Square Garden Company has donated use of the venue for the concert, and Ticketmaster will be pitching in its ticket service fees as well. For more info and other ways to help hurricane relief efforts, check out concertforislandrelief.com.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 205 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest