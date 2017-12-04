Dave Matthews to headline a benefit concert at Radio City in January

Dave Matthews, Trey Anastasio Band, Aaron Neville and Hurray for the Riff Raff will be heading to Radio City Music Hall early next year for a concert to benefit hurricane-relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The show will happen Saturday, January 6, and tickets go on pre-sale December 5 at 9am and general sale December 8 at noon.

While Dave Matthews hasn't released any new music in a while (though his 1996 tune “Crash into Me” was featured prominently in Lady Bird), Hurray for the Riff Raff put out one of the year's best albums with rock opus The Navigator. Trey Anastasio will be coming off Phish's four-night New Year's Eve run at Madison Square Garden. And Aaron Neville? He's still telling it like it is. For its part, the Madison Square Garden Company has donated use of the venue for the concert, and Ticketmaster will be pitching in its ticket service fees as well. For more info and other ways to help hurricane relief efforts, check out concertforislandrelief.com.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.