Daylight Saving Time will rob New Yorkers of an hour of sleep this weekend

The arcane institution that is Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend, robbing New Yorkers of a precious hour of sleep. At 2am on Sunday morning, the clock will jump ahead an hour, befuddling late-night partiers who forgot about the silly practice.

The sun will rise an hour later in the morning following the switch but will also stay up an hour later in the evening—so there’s at least some sort of silver lining. In past years, Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued press releases warning about an uptick in traffic accidents during the week following Daylight Saving Time, caused by less visibility during morning commutes and (presumably) New Yorkers being less alert after losing an hour of z's. At the time this article was published, no such notice had been released from the mayor’s office—he’s heading SXSW this weekend to partake in a moderated conversation with the mayors of Austin and Portland, Oregon.

There are a lot of hours that we’d like to lose from 2018, but one that strips away an hour of our precious weekend beauty rest is not one of them. We'll get the hour back in the first week of November, at which time thousands of New Yorkers will likely celebrate by staying out way too late and dry heaving in the back of a cab.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.