Denzel Washington
Photograph: Courtesy Brian Bowen Smith/VarietyDenzel Washington

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will star in Othello on Broadway

The two actors will share the stage in Shakespeare's tragedy.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will return to Broadway in a new production of William Shakespeare's racially fraught tragedy Othello, producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced today.

The production, planned for Spring 2025, will be directed by the prolific Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog), who has previously directed Washington on Broadway in Fences and A Raisin in the Sun

In Shakespeare's fast-paced tale of jealousy and misplaced trust, written circa 1603, the villainous Iago preys on the insecurities of the Moorish war hero Othello—who has scandalously married a white woman, Desdemona—with false aspersions of infidelity. Casting for the role of Desdemona has not yet been announced.

This production of Othello will be the play's 23rd time on Broadway, but the first since the 1982 version with James Earl Jones, Christopher Plummer and Dianne Wiest. Its most recent Off Broadway staging was at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, with David Oyelowo, Daniel Craig and Rachel Brosnahan. 

In addition to his two plays with Leon, Washington has previously appeared on Broadway in The Iceman ComethCheckmates and 2005's Julius Caesar. Gyllenhaal has starred in Constellations, Sea Wall/A Life and Sunday in the Park with George.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California (photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Photograph: Courtesy Momodu MansarayJake Gyllenhaal

