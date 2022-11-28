Did you catch the incredible double rainbow over NYC this morning?

[title]
Mother Nature illuminated her holiday lights for the season, sending a breathtaking double rainbow over New York City this morning tinging the sky in a pinkish glow. Those who were up early quickly grabbed their cell phones and cameras to snap photos documenting the phenomenon.
If you were still sleeping off your post-Thanksgiving tryptophan-induced slumber, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the best photos of this magical autumn morning.
Did you snap a photo of the rainbow? Send it over to us (rossilynne.culgan@timeout.com) and we'll consider adding it to the list!
