New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A rainbow over Manhattan.
Photograph: By Martina Pavlicova @martinkap

Did you catch the incredible double rainbow over NYC this morning?

If not, here are some amazing photos of the phenomenon.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Mother Nature illuminated her holiday lights for the season, sending a breathtaking double rainbow over New York City this morning tinging the sky in a pinkish glow. Those who were up early quickly grabbed their cell phones and cameras to snap photos documenting the phenomenon. 

If you were still sleeping off your post-Thanksgiving tryptophan-induced slumber, don't worry. We've rounded up some of the best photos of this magical autumn morning.

Did you snap a photo of the rainbow? Send it over to us (rossilynne.culgan@timeout.com) and we'll consider adding it to the list! 

RECOMMENDED: Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC

Upper West Side

Columbia University

Morningside Park

Hell's Kitchen

Astoria

Newark, NJ

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachel Fawn (@fawn_photos)

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!