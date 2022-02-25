The more soup dumplings in NYC, the better!

New York City has no lack of top-notch Chinese food, but we're always ready to add more options! And add we will.

Din Tai Fung, a popular and highly-acclaimed Taiwan-based restaurant chain, just announced plans to open in Manhattan! The restaurant signed a 15-year lease covering approximately 26,400 square feet to open a Midtown location of its Michelin Star-rated restaurant at 1633 Broadway—a 48-story, 2.5 million square foot office tower between 50th and 51st Street.

"Throughout our journey from a mom-and-pop restaurant founded in Taiwan during the 1950s into an international brand, we have insisted on maintaining a standard of quality that has served us well. These principles include our culinary facets, which has made our traditional Xiao Long Bao and Chinese cuisine unmatched,” said Aaron Yang, Vice President of Din Tai Fung, in a news release. “These same standards extend to the environments we seek for our worldwide locations."

This opening will be the debut of Din Tai Fung's Xiao Long Bao and dim sum on the East Coast. They currently operate 170 restaurants across the globe, with locations in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The New York Din Tai Fung is slated to open in 2023 and is currently being designed by David Rockwell, the talent behind many of New York's favorite restaurants.

Those eager for a preview of Din Tai Fung's bao can order a frozen version via Goldbelly, available with nationwide shipping.