Dogs will be allowed on Governors Island for the first time ever

Every dog has its day—and on Governors Island, it'll be on Saturdays.

For the first time, Governors Island will allow dogs to take the ferry over and explore its 172 acres on "Dog Days" Saturdays, from 7am to 3pm starting this weekend on January 22.

RECOMMENDED: Governors Island is opening a winter village this holiday season for the very first time

Leashed dogs and their humans are welcome to enjoy the whole crowd-free island, while off-leash dogs can enjoy a centrally located off-leash island dog park (behind Liggett Terrace) every Saturday to coincide with "Dog Days."

"Dog Days" will last through April! This is another first for Governors Island—The Trust for Governors Island and NYC announced last year that the island is going to be open year-round and that it has a Winter Village with ice skating and more.

Dogs have been on the island before. There's a special crew of five working dogs who chase the geese off the Island (without harming them). The team—Max, Chip, Quinn, Leader and Aspen—have been doing this for six years and are "ready to greet new four-legged visitors and will serve as the official Governors Island welcome crew for visitors and their pups!" The Trust says.

"We are so doggone excited that Governors Island is now open to the public all year long, and we cannot wait to welcome our four-legged friends to enjoy the Island’s stunning open spaces for the first time—and to open New York Harbor’s first dog park!" said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Dog Days will help our visitors enjoy the Island in a totally new way—so throw your pooch a bone, hop on the ferry, and we’ll see you on the Island."

Visitors who bring their dogs to Governors Island are encouraged to share photos of their pups on Instagram with the hashtag #GIDogDays and tag @governorsisland.