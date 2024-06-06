Dolly Parton is bringing a new musical to Broadway

Dolly Parton will return to Broadway in 2026 as the author of a new musical based on her life, the widely beloved singer announced today. In a full-circle touch, the show will be titled Hello, I'm Dolly, after the title of Parton's first album—which was itself, of course, a nod to a Broadway musical.

“I lived my whole life to see this show on stage," said Parton. "I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Though Broadway fans have long fantasized that Parton would hit the Street as a performer—perhaps in a revival of Annie Get Your Gun, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas or, yes, Hello, Dolly!—she has ventured onto the Great White Way only once before, when she wrote the score for the short-lived 9 to 5 the Musical in 2009. It was in a 2019 London revival of that show that brought her into contact with producer Adam Speers, who is leading the charge for Hello, I'm Dolly.

"I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over," said Speers. "As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

In addition to writing the new musical's score, Parton will co-write its book with Maria S. Schlatter. Other members of the creative team will be announced at a later date, as will casting. Visit the show's website for updates about its progress to Broadway.