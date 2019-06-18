Dominique Ansel Bakery launches desserts that look like NYC coffee cups

Dominique Ansel Bakery still retains lines of giddy customers hoping to try a cronut. But there are other hits those with a sweet tooth might go on to remember Ansel for. A few months ago we shared that Ansel would offer pastries in the shape of fruits, in collaboration with celebrated French pastry chef, Cédric Grolet. Now Ansel is back with more trompe l'oeil food art, this time as homages to New York City, a celebration of his 15th year anniversary in the Big Apple.

In a limited-time collaboration that will run from July 4th through Labor Day, expect playful spins on New York classics such as a tiramisu made to look like iconic Greek New York coffee cups, pizza slices that are actually strawberry tarts and everything bagel pavlova (in case you didn't get enough of Republic of Booza's recent everything bagel stretchy Middle Eastern-style ice cream). We're just excited the bakery isn't putting out any subway-themed options, because we don't even want to know what that would taste like.

The limited-edition collaboration of New York desserts will only be available at the bakery's SoHo location.

Dominique Ansel Bakery's SoHo location is at 189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012. Photograph: Courtesy of Dominique Ansel Bakery Photograph: Courtesy Dominique Ansel Bakery Photograph: Courtesy Dominique Ansel Bakery

Per Ansel's team, below:

Bodega Coffee Tiramisu - a nod to those iconic blue coffee cups at the corner bodega, with espresso & amaretto-soaked almond biscuit, mascarpone ganache, and dark chocolate mousse

"Everything Bagel & Schmear" Pavlova - honey graham cracker meringue topped with sesame seed, poppy seeds, and toasted coconut, filled with cheese mousse and sour cherry jam

New York Slice - a slice of "pizza" that's actually a strawberry tart, with fromage blanc mousse, fresh sliced strawberries, strawberry basil jam, kirsch-soaked almond biscuit, and vanilla sablé

Pretzel - inspired by those fluffy street cart soft pretzels, with pretzel bavaroise, soft caramel, and crispy peanut butter feuilletine

Haute Dog - fluffy biscuit à la cuillère (ladyfingers) soaked in coconut syrup, with raspberry cremeux, passion fruit curd, and shredded coconut

A Bite of the Big Apple - with apple gelée, fresh Gala apples, and vanilla bavaroise, set atop vanilla sablé with a hint of sharp cheddar

A Stroll in Central Park Chocolate Hazelnut Acorn - hazelnut mousse, blackberry crème de cassis jam, hazelnut dacquoise, crispy hazelnut feuilletine

Yellow Taxi Salted Caramel Éclair - filled with creamy salted caramel pastry cream

Spring Street Chocolate Éclair - filled with chocolate pastry cream and named for our Spring Street home

Looking for more of the best places for dessert in NYC? We've got you covered.