Summer Fridays have gotten a lot sweeter.

Dominique Ansel Bakery just reprised the famed What-a-Melon Soft Serve at its Soho location (189 Spring St.) for the summer.

The treat, made with a slice of fresh ripe watermelon, complete with tiny hand-cut dark chocolate “seeds,” is filled to-order with a swirl of the bakery’s homemade refreshing watermelon soft serve. It’s $11 and only available Friday - Sunday while supplies last (this is the home of the Cronut, come early—doors open at 8am, expect a short wait most days).

It’s the ideal portable dessert for eating in the bakery’s quaint back garden or walking through Soho on a hot summer day. It comes with a tray to catch any drips.

Soft-serve ice cream is certainly having a moment in the city this summer. Softside's vanilla soft serve with olive oil, honey and sea salt has been all over social media as the season heats up. The Japanese tea shop Kettl just launched soba soft serve at their Greenpoint shop and Caffe Panna added a weekly soft serve special to the summer menu, with recent flavors including coconut and iced coffee. Morgenstern's also opened a completely plant-based soft serve concept on the Lower East Side, Bananas.

Want more fruity desserts? July's cronut flavor is pineapple jam with oolong tea ganache.