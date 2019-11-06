Donald Trump is kicking off the Veterans Day Parade in NYC on Monday

Noted Floridian Donald Trump will be visiting New York City early next week, a place he hasn't exactly been warmly received since ascending to the presidency in 2016. The president is returning to his hometown to lead a memorial service at Madison Square Park to kick of Monday's Veterans Day Parade. So... given the protests we've seen the last few times he's been in town, you may want to adjust your midtown travel plans.

According to the Associated Press, there's a chance Trump's attendance may be coming as a bit of a surprise. Apparently, the President is always invited to the parade, but none have actually accepted before now.

It makes sense Trump might want to get out of DC for a bit—he won't be walking in the parade, just giving a speech at Madison Square Park—however, this marks the third year in a row that he's skipped the Veterans Day ceremony in Arlington which has upset military families in the past.

As for how this will impact your life, the Veterans Day parade runs along Fifth Avenue between 24th Street and 48th Street, so probably avoid that area for the day if you're just passing through, as it's sure to be a congested mess. That said, you should swing by and cheer along our women and men in uniform if you find yourself in the area. They've earned it!