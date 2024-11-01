It’s been a big fall for Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, which Time Out once described as “the world’s best restaurant.” While chef and owner Daniel Humm introduced the Clemente Bar directly above EMP’s dining room, another EMP alum opened a new restaurant in Williamsburg with a farm-to-table approach.

This Saturday, November 2, the famed Flatiron restaurant is sharing a limited-edition box of pastries to close out their Bake it Nice season pop-up series. Led by their exclusive pastry chef Laura Cronin, the Bake it Nice pop-up series began last year and has focused on Cronin's plant-based confections.

For this week, Cronin is offering roasted chestnuts and a chocolate edition of EMP’s trademark Madison Square snack as part of a larger box of pastries. This croissant-like treat exemplifies Cronin’s objective since the beloved restaurant transitioned to being an all-vegan restaurant in 2021. No butter here!

Cronin won’t be alone this Saturday. She’s collaborating with James Beard Award-winning chef Dominique Ansel on the limited edition box of sweets. Along with Cronin’s contributions, the box will include a rare plant-based, raspberry jam-filled Cronut, Ansel’s croissant-doughnut hybrid signature creation plus a hazelnut linzer cookie ganache.

These boxes are $18 for a set that includes each pastry. In addition, Eleven Madison Park coffee-to-go and home products will be available for sale, while the restaurant’s beverage director Sebastian Tollius will contribute Agua Fresca options. Cronin and Ansel will be at the pop-up starting at 11am until they run out of treats. Run, don’t walk to try them!