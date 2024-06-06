Eleven Madison Park is pretty synonymous with New York fine dining, farm-fresh ingredients—the concept fully (and controversially) transitioned to a vegan restaurant in June 2021—and tasting menu meticulousness. (The luxe dining room, which still boasts a cool three Michelin stars, took home the title of World’s Best Restaurant in 2017.) It's less synonymous, though, with cocktails, despite the restaurant having a fully-stocked bar program. That may all change when EMP's chef-owner Daniel Humm expands with Clemente Bar this fall.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in NYC right now for classic cocktails, craft beer and expert wine selections

As reported by Eater New York, the new cocktail project is billed as a “refined-casual concept" offering a “one-of-a-kind cocktail and culinary experience." A recent job listing says that Clemente Bar is currently hiring bartenders and line cooks who can “create memorable guest experiences,” “anticipate guests’ needs,” and “recognize regulars.”



Though Humm posted about the new bar on his personal Instagram as well as the Eleven Madison Park handle, details about the exact location of Clemente are still unknown, so it's unclear whether or not the new concept is simply a makeover of the restaurant's existing back bar. (Overseen by beverage director Sebastian Tollius, EMP's current bar program focuses on seasonality, with an ever-changing lineup that bends to the whim of each season—the summertime spread highlights squash, tomato, sunflower, miso and the like.)

Humm revealed during a World’s 50 Best talk on Tuesday, June 4 in Las Vegas that, along with Clemente Bar, he also has even more expansion plans and has signed a lease for a new restaurant in NYC as well. So Time Out will be keeping you up to date on all Eleven Madison Park-related plans, whether cocktail-focused or otherwise.