Don't panic: A 'Game of Thrones' play is coming to Broadway

Here's all the news you need to know about today: The one and only George R.R. Martin is working on a Game of Thrones play that will be heading to Broadway in 2023. You read that right.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this will be the first project since the 2019 end of the beloved TV show to actually focus on the iconic characters that viewers have gotten attached to throughout the years. In fact, although other related efforts are in the works (rumors about at least five Game of Thrones spinoffs have been swirling for years), none have promised the return of the likes of Ned Stark and his family.

"The as-yet-untitled play is set during a pivotal moment in Westeros history, the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place just 16 years before the events in Game of Thrones," reports the Hollywood Reporter. In the original Martin books that the TV show is based on, the 10-day-long Great Tourney was one of the biggest competition events in Westeros, attended by a young Stark and his sister Lyanna, Lord Robert Baratheon, Jaime Lannister and other recognizable personalities. We should note that no characters have been officially confirmed as making appearances in the new theatrical show.

"The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery," reads the official description of the play. "Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."

Martin himself will write the story alongside British playwright Duncan MacMillan, known for top-notch London productions such as 1984 and People, Places and Things. Also bringing serious British theatre cred is director Dominic Cooke, while Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, of The Illusionists fame, will produce the effort. The play is also set to debut in Australia and on London's West End.

New Yorkers, winter is, indeed, coming (again).

