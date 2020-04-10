DoubleTree Hotel’s secret chocolate chip recipe has just been revealed

The celebrity of desserts—The DoubleTree by Hilton's chocolate chip cookie—is now available for at-home bakers to make.

Hilton finally released the official recipe for the cookie, which has a loyal cult following, and we're ready to get our baking mitts on.

Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head of DoubleTree by Hilton, said that the decision to release the recipe was about comforting us with a sweet, gooey cookie.

"We know this is an anxious time for everyone," he said in a statement. "A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness... We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes."

More than 30 million of these delicious treats are eaten every year at DoubleTree hotel locations, and the cookie was actually the first food to be baked in orbit during experiments aboard the International Space Station.

According to Hilton, there have been copycat recipes shared online for years, but now we can all bake the original.

Here's the recipe for your home kitchen. Enjoy!

