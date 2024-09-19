For over a decade, Doughnuttery’s bite-sized doughnuts have taken our taste buds for a ride. Getting its start at Chelsea Market, the doughnut shop quickly became a local favorite with flavors like buttery caramel to peanut butter and grape jelly. Twelve years later, Doughnuttery is now all around the world, with locations in Utah and Wisconsin, plus an international outpost in Chile.

But showing love for its hometown, these pint-sized wonders have found a new home in Dumbo at Time Out Market New York.

Opening shop next week, Doughnuttery comes with a tagline: “Hot. Fresh. Uniquely Sugared.” If you don’t know, these mini doughnuts keep things fresh with a dizzying array of sugary combinations and dipping sauces to boot.

Behind the dough is owner Evan Feldman. While Feldman currently doles out thousands of doughnut holes daily, he wasn’t always in the baking biz. Previously, Feldman had worked in the finance industry for over 10 years. After losing his job during the financial crash in 2008, he took it as an opportunity to explore something new.

“I wasn’t exactly happy where I was. It wasn’t a fulfilling career for me,” he tells me. “I figured if I’m not going to do it now, I’m never going to do it.”

Coming from a family that cooks, including a brother who is a professional chef to in-laws who owned a bakery, Feldman soon found himself in the restaurant industry. A big sweets guy himself, he decided to pick the versatile treat: the doughnut.

“Doughnuts have always been a part of American history and our culture,” he says. And while doughnuts are cemented in American cuisine, Feldman wanted to use his product to reach various palates from across the world. “Every culture has their version of fried dough.”

Riffing off local and international flavors, Doughnuttery was born. Using a cake doughnut as its base, the shop boasts a whopping 25 flavors thanks to its unique sugar blends. Going beyond traditional glazed and powdered (though those are good, too), doughnuts are shaken with cardamom and orange zest to maple and bacon. Trotting around the globe, Doughnuttery has a full lineup of international bites. Take for example the Paris Time. A staple since day one, this sugar blend includes flavors of lavender, pistachio and vanilla. Meanwhile, the Chai Masala also comes with a blend of black tea. As if that wasn’t enough indulgence, Dougnuttery has a full lineup of sauces primed and ready for dipping, ranging from raspberry balsamic to a savory but sweet beer caramel.

“We cast a wide net to appeal to different tastes, different palettes, so there’s something for everybody,” he says.

And while Doughnuttery has operated in Manhattan for over 12 years, this will be the first Brooklyn location for the doughnut brand. Feldman is more than ready to fill a hole in Brooklyn’s doughnut scene (pun intended).

“We’re super excited to be in Brooklyn,” he adds. “We want to create a bond with locals and become a place where they can come and bring their kids, grab a cup of coffee and have some doughnuts. Hopefully, we can play a part in sweetening their day.”