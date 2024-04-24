If you’re looking for a serotonin boost or genuinely are looking to adopt a pet, the Best Friends Animal Society is continuing their campaign to end kill shelters across the U.S. with a artfully done pet adoption pop-up in the heart of the city.

From 1-7pm on Tuesday, April 30, Best Friends is hosting a “doggie play yard” in Times Square filled with pups eager to find a home.

The pup play yard is going to be an interactive installation that will look like a home with a giant suburban backyard plopped in the middle of the city. All adoptions will be free starting the day of the installation and continuing on throughout June, thanks to funding by Blue Buffalo and Walmart.

Courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society

The event is happening to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and to continue Best Friends’ campaign to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters. Last year, 415,000 adoptable cats and dogs were killed in shelters, according to their data.

"Roughly 7 million people in America are planning to acquire a pet this year, and if just 6 percent more people chose to adopt versus purchase their pets, we would end the killing of dogs and cats in our nation’s shelters," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a press release. "Pets don’t belong in shelters, they belong at home. Our ‘Bring Love Home’ campaign is designed to bring awareness to dogs and cats still being killed in U.S. shelters simply because they don’t have safe places to call home."

If you do decide to become a pup parent in New York, there are plenty of things that you can do with your pet throughout the city. Whether it’s enjoying delicious Italian food at a dog-friendly restaurant and bar or meeting other dog parents at one of the many dog runs across the city.

Pet owners who go to the pop-up next Tuesday will have a chance to submit videos or pictures of their own pets for a chance to be featured in the organization’s national ad campaign.

To get a chance to see the largest selection of pets, make sure to show up on the earlier side of the event. To learn more about the pets the shelter currently has up for adoption, check out their website.