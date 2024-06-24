Drink frozens out of flamingo floats at Margarita Beach Club

Celebrating Fourth of July weekend at a German-style beirgarten while drinking Mexican cocktails out of flamingo floats? Doesn't get more American than that. You can kick off your patriotic festivities at Loreley Beer Garden's new summer pop-up Margarita Beach Club, which is running at the Lower East Side bar until September 10 with tropical plants, floral wall installations and plenty of tequila drinks.

RECOMMENDED: Frozen, fruity, on the rocks, with salt or without—these are the 16 best margaritas in NYC

And between Wednesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 7, guests can ‘cheers’ to the USA with a special “Frosé, White & Blue,” a large, layered frozen drink featuring the restaurant-bar's signature Frosé (made with vodka, rosé and fresh strawberry purée) on the bottom, classic frozen margarita in the middle, and blue frozen margarita on top, dressed up with a cherry and a holiday-themed rubber ducky to keep.

Joining that festive frozen, Margarita Beach Club will be churning out summery drinks all season long, like the Unicorn Frozen Margarita, a blue frozen margarita with pineapple, cherry and umbrella served in an inflatable unicorn that guests get to keep as a souvenir. You can also choose from myriad margaritas, available either frozen or on the rocks in flavors like Mango Habanero, Coconut, Strawberry, Pineapple, and Spicy Jalapeño. There will also be a selection of tequilas and mezcals to choose from, in case you want to make your own custom marg.

Daily happy hour specials during the summer will include select margaritas, but also bottles of wine, beer and non-tequila cocktails, too, starting at 5pm on weekdays and noon from Fridays through Sundays. You can enjoy your refreshing drinks out in the beer garden’s backyard, which will be covered with a large outdoor tent to help you further escape from the blazing summer sun. Loreley’s street cabana will similarly see a festive beach-cabana makeover during the pop-up, with white drapes, teal-and-white striped bench cushions and more.

Check out some of the drinks and decor at Loreley's Margarita Beach Club pop-up below:

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden | Margarita Beach Club at Loreley Beer Garden

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden | Margarita Beach Club at Loreley Beer Garden

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden | Margarita Beach Club at Loreley Beer Garden

Photograph: courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden | Margarita Beach Club at Loreley Beer Garden