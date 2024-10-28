We’re just a week away from the Presidential election, which means it’s time to get your affairs in order.

A good place to start would be our general guide to Election Day 2024 in NYC—but we like to get granular: below, we explain how to find your polling site during the current early voting period, , plus what you need to bring along with you and more.

When does early voting start in NYC?

Early voting in NYC officially started this weekend and will run through November 3, two days before the actual election.

How to find your polling place

The easiest way to locate your poll site is using the Board of Elections in the City of New York's handy little online tool, which you can find right here. Enter your home address (house number, street name and zip code) and you'll be provided with a voting location and a sample ballot—just in case you need clarity on what, exactly, you'll be voting for next month.

Keep in mind that your location is based on the home address that is currently registered with the New York City Board of Elections—so if you moved but haven't notified authorities just yet, you'll have to use your previous address to find the right poll site.

Polling place opening times

Polling place operating hours during the early voting period vary, so make sure to find your correct assigned destination and inquire about exact timing.

On November 5, Election Day, all polling places will be open between 6am and 9pm.

What do I need to bring with me when voting?

If this is not your first time voting in New York, you don't actually need to bring anything with you.

If it is your first time casting a ballot here, though, you might be asked to provide some form of ID, including a current photo ID, a paycheck, a government check, a bank statement of a copy of a utility bill.

Can I still register to vote?

As of this past weekend, you can no longer register to vote. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has also passed.

Can I drop off my absentee ballot at any polling place?

Yes, you can drop off your absentee ballot at any early voting poll site in your county between now and November 3. You can also bring it to a poll site in your county on Election Day by 9pm.

There are two other options: mailing it ensuring it received a postmark no later than November 5 or taking it to your County Board of Elections Office no later than November 5 by 9pm.