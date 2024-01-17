Eat caviar and play shuffleboard inside this new lounge at LaGuardia Airport

A new Chase Sapphire Lounge just opened inside LaGuardia Airport and we're pretty sure that cardmembers who have access to it might miss their flight once they step in—that's how awesome it looks.

Photograph: Angela Sun/Chase Sapphire

Photograph: Courtesy of Chase Sapphire

At over 21,800 square feet over two floors, the space is the company's largest to date, set up inside the fabulously revamped Terminal B.

There are a ton of fun things to do inside the lounge, which is located post-security on the fourth floor of the terminal, including a visit to the retro-inspired arcade on site, equipped with a jukebox, pinball, shuffleboard and photobooth for complimentary use.

If you're looking to relax before your flight, consider stopping by one of two dedicated wellness treatment rooms, where you can indulge in a number of different treatments from an on-site esthetician that you can book once you get there in person.

Photograph: Angela Sun/Chase Sapphire

Photograph: Courtesy of Chase Sapphire

Another option: Reserve Suites by Chase, which are basically bookable suites that come with a dedicated attendant, a personal bathroom with a shower (there are Oribe products and a Dyson hairdryer in there!), signature caviar service, a curated wine list and food by Jeffrey's Grocery. Check out your Chase app to learn more about the rooms' pricing.

Food-wise, guests can indulge in a variety of made-to-order and ready-to-eat food options by Joseph Leonard, plus Joe Coffee concoctions and cocktails created in partnership with Apotheke Mixology.

Photograph: Angela Sun/Chase Sapphire

Traveling with your kids? Great news: the lounge is family friendly, home to a playroom and even a private nursing room.

Who needs to fly anywhere when you can just spend your day inside this luxurious lounge?

Some great news to end off with: next week, on January 23, Chase is scheduled to open yet another lounge, this one at John F. Kennedy International Airport. You'll find the destination post-security inside Terminal 4, right by the mezzanine on level 4 located above gate A2.

Safe travels!