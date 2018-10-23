Eat in the apartment of your dreams at the Restoration Hardware rooftop restaurant

Restoration Hardware moved from the Flatiron District to Meatpacking recently, and somewhere along the way, turned into a *gallery.* We think that's just a fancy term for massive showroom, but maybe we'll be proved wrong, as there are also a ton of other amenities at the new location on Little 12th Street.

Take for instance the gorgeous rooftop restaurant. RH Rooftop has a menu from chef Brendan Sodikoff, the man behind Chicago's Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village. The dishes look like seasonal comfort-food fare (prime rib french dip, truffled grilled cheese, lobster roll) But the real draw is all the Restoration Hardware-ness that's surrounding you. Dine indoors among crystal chandeliers and pleached London plane trees, while the outdoor Park & Wine Terrace is inspired by European gardens and is decked out in overhead canopies, evergreen trees and fountains.

The food and drink services extend to the Barista Bar off the atrium on level three, which serves craft espresso, house-made pastries and glasses of wine. You can even take the wine with you while exploring the *gallery.* Who says this isn't your apartment?

See pics of the restaurant below:

