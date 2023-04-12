Ed Sheeran had a busy day on the NYC subway this week

From a performance at the Church Avenue station to a sold-out show at Kings Theatre.

Photograph: By Jaguar PS / Shutterstock | Ed Sheeran at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum, Los Angeles.

In his latest song, British superstar Ed Sheeran sings "'Cause everywhere I look, I still see you." But this week, everywhere New Yorkers looked, they saw Ed Sheeran.

In town for a sold-out show at the Kings Theatre on Monday, April 10, Sheeran took some time to surprise a few adoring fans on the subway, even singing a duet with one.

Sheeran shocked Mike Yung, the subway singer who earned a semifinalist spot on "America's Got Talent." As Yung belted out Sheeran's "Eyes Closed" in Brooklyn's Church Avenue station, the celebrity walked up behind him, offering a handshake, a hug and a duet. A camera crew and several straphangers filmed the experience. Sheeran also gave Yung tickets to the sold-out show, which Yung described on Instagram as "amazing." Scroll through below for a video of the duet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIKE YUNG (@mikeyung)

Another fan sang Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” to the pop star. A smiling Sheeran nodded along and offered a handshake to the fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)

Then, as he sat on one of the iconic orange subway seats, artist Devon Rodriguez sketched a portrait of Sheeran. “This is beautiful, man, thank you,” Sheeran told the artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Rodriguez (@devonrodriguezart)

Adoring comments poured in on social media, with many lamenting that they missed Sheeran’s visit to their local subway stop. And some snarky comments popped up, of course, like “What the hell Ed Sheeran doin waitin on the B train” and “And I thought Church Ave, was a dead station, especially since there’s always seems to be construction there for the F and G lines, lol!”

After his sold-out show, Sheeran took the after-party to the low-key O’Keefe’s pub in Brooklyn Heights where guests sipped Guinness, according to Page Six.

He also found time to share several of the NYC subway videos on his Instagram stories to an audience of 43 million followers — a hearty cheers to that.