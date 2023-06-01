Edy's Grocer kicks off Pride Month with a Mexican–Lebanese feast

New Yorkers know how to celebrate Pride Month and we're already kicking off the NYC Pride 2023 festivities deliciously over at Edy's Grocer, Edouard Massih’s colorful Lebanese grocery store in Northern Brooklyn. On Monday, June 5, the Greenpoint venue is hosting a "CALI MEXICAN - LEBANESE DINNER AT THE GROCER" in collaboration with Tony Ortiz of Chile Con Miel, a culinary artist and curator who presents Mexican food and tradition through a queer lens.

“This zesty, flavor-packed and colorful 🇲🇽-🇱🇧menu speaks for itself and is not one you wanna miss 💯” the Edy’s Grocer team posted in an Instagram announcement. Tickets cost $100 for the six-course dinner and are available on a first-come, first-served basis over at the grocer's website, with a portion of proceeds from the event being donated to G.L.I.T.S. (Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society), a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community in NYC and beyond with crisis support, healthcare assistance, housing opportunities and community empowerment.

And that's not the only good news coming out of Edy's Grocer: as of Thursday, June 1, the shop is rolling out its summer 2023 menu, which includes yummy-sounding stuff like shrimp kebabs, a chopped fattoush, a halloumi-filled breakfast burrito, a tahini Caesar salad and a new build-your-own-bowl option, with your choice of base, protein and sauce (hello, cilantro-lime tahini!).

Check out the full "Cali Mexican - Lebanese Dinner at the Grocer" menu and the event flyer below:

Mexican-Lebanese Mezze

Spring garlic hummus, green chive + chile oils, vegan chicharrones, caramelized onion jame, pomegranate molasses on puff pastry

Carcioffi alla Guidia alla Chicana

Crispy artichoke, Toum tahini sauce, ramp salsa macha

Red Snapper in Hoja Santa Papillote

Hoja santa mole verde, grilled red spring onion, freshly pressed corn tortillas

Asparagus Fatteh

Marinated chickpeas, herb oil

Crispy Avocado Leaf Rice

Basmati rice, spicy onion jam, pomegranate molasses

Coconut Milk Rose Petal Gelatina

Macerated strawberries, crystalized hoja santa