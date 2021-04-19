Eight amazing live shows to see in NYC this April

Get your tickets now to these live, in-person comedy shows and concerts.

It may seem like indoor performances in NYC have been back for some time now, but it was only a couple of weeks ago when venues were allowed to start operating once again at 33 percent capacity and an upper limit of 100 people inside a venue.

While it was mainly larger institutions like Comedy Cellar, City Winery and The Shed that initially opened their doors for live events, a number of smaller venues have since joined the list to start selling tickets for shows—including Littlefield, The Sultan Room and Elsewhere.

If you’re looking to hit up a live event in the near future, be sure to first double-check the venue’s current Covid-19 safety protocols. Requirements currently vary based on location and can range from temperature checks at the door to showing proof of a recent negative result from a Covid-19 test.

That said, here are some shows you’ll want to have on your radar. It’s still a fraction of what’s usually on tap in NYC, but, in an encouraging trend, the list is expanding by the day. (Thanks, in no small part, to the city’s ongoing vaccination efforts.)

1. “David Peel 420 Tribute” at The Bowery Electric (April 20, 6:30pm)

Watch the David Peel Memorial Band, Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music, SOULCAKE, The Cynz, Sea Monster all perform live.

Get tickets

2. “She Makes Me Laugh” at Littlefield (April 22, 8pm)

This limited capacity, socially distanced comedy features a lineup bound to get you laughing with other people again including Christi Chiello, Pooja Reddy, Chanel Ali, Zubi Ahmed, Kerry Coddett, Lindsay Boling.

Get tickets

3. “Good God” at The Sultan Room (April 22, 7:30pm)

Catch live comedy show at this Bushwick venue with a lineup that includes Dan Soder, Josh, Johnson, Emmy Blotnick and Xazmin Garza.

Get tickets

4. “Stephen Kellogg” at City Winery (April 25, 8pm)

Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg is performing live at City Winery’s new space.

Get tickets

5. “Lovechild with War Violet” at Berlin (April 28, 8pm)

Live music returns to this East Village venue with a performance by Berlin and special guest War Violet.

Get tickets

6. “Jubille & Jesse Mann” at Elsewhere Rooftop (April 30, 7:30pm)

This amazing Bushwick rooftop reopens for the season on April 30th with socially distanced food, drinks and music. Advanced tickets are no longer available but limited tables are made available for walk-ups for this event. It will also stream live online.

More info

7. SUSU with Dry Clean Only at Bowery Electric (April 30, 6:30pm)

The NYC genre-bending, rock-and-roll duo is performing live with food and beverage served during the show.

Get tickets

8. “Sh*tShow: F*ckIt Edition” at Littlefield (April 30, 7:30pm)

Ophira Eisenberg and Emily Flake host this comedy night with Kendra Cunningham, Gastor Almonte and Shalewa Sharpe)

Get tickets

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.