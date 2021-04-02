Live indoor shows return to NYC today—here’s what you need to know

Plus, 10 ways to catch live performances in the city now.

If it’s felt like forever since you’ve laughed at a live comedy show inside or seen a play or musical inside, well, that’s because it has been.

This weekend, after over a year of barely any indoor performances across the five boroughs, NYC’s music venues, theaters and comedy clubs can once again start hosting audiences. Governor Cuomo announced the change to New York’s current safety regulations last month, with April 2 as the designated start date for performances to begin.

The main catch? The venue must still operate at 33 percent capacity with an upper limit of 100 people inside or 200 people outside for performances. As a result, many smaller and live music venues, including Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge, are waiting until later to reopen. Some establishments are also implementing stricter security protocols for shows, including the need to show a negative Covid test for admission. (So be sure to check before you head out!)

Here’s a sample of some live shows that are coming up soon:

• The Comedy Cellar has scheduled shows across its stages.

• City Winery is scheduled to start hosting live events next week.

• Stand UP NY currently has shows on the schedule.

• The Shed is opening for indoor concerts and events. (Attendees will need proof of a negative Covid test.)

• “Blindness” opens at the Daryl Roth Theater today.

• Mike Daisey is performing tonight on the Bowery.

• EastVille Comedy Club now has shows scheduled.

• “Social! The Social Distance Club” is running at the Park Avenue Armory.

• New York Comedy Club is now opening for shows.



• Tomorrow, a Broadway theater will be opening its doors for the first time in a year in association with the ongoing state-run NY Pops Up program. (It’s invite-only but will be streamed on IG Live.)

