Election Day 2024 is about much more than who will be our next President—especially in New York.

City dwellers will also have to cast their ballots in connection with six different proposals, each one dealing with topics directly related to day-to-day life.

Ballot proposal 2, for example, concerns cleaning public property—but also involves regulations regarding how New Yorkers are allowed to put out their garbage for collection.

Whether you are planning on voting early or heading to your assigned polling site on November 5, Election Day, we suggest you read through our little explainers to properly understand what, exactly, you will be chiming in on when at the polls.

What's on the ballot in New York?

There are six different ballot proposals that New Yorkers will be asked to vote on:

Ballot proposal 1: State Bill of Rights added protections

You will be asked whether you agree to add a series of protections to the State Constitution's Bill of Rights that prohibit discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, origin, age, disability and sex (which includes gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes).

The proposal also includes a note about abortion, specifically trying to eliminate the possibility of abortion bans in the future.

Ballot proposal 2: Public property cleaning

Two main points to make on this one: first of all, voting yes to this ballot will increase the authority of the Department of Sanitation to keep all city properties clean and to hold street vendors accountable for following rules within this locations. Secondly, the ballot will also allow the Department of Sanitation to regulate garbage collection programs.

Ballot proposal 3: Budget-related updates

At the moment, the City Council comes up with cost estimates related to proposed laws before voting on them gets going. If this ballot passes, the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget will have the chance to come up with its own estimates and also require the City Council to publish their findings before public hearings. The proposal also extends deadline for a variety of budget reports usually released by the Mayor's office.

Ballot proposal 4: Public safety legislation changes

"[If the ballot is approved,' the Council must give 30 days notice before voting on public safety laws that impact the Police Department, Department of Correction, or the Fire Department," explains NYC Votes. "During this time, the Mayor and affected City agencies may also hold public hearings to hear additional public input."

Ballot proposal 5: Capital planning

Although we can't believe this not currently the law, the ballot would require the city to assess the cost of maintaining public infrastructure, facilities and investments—actually publishing the finding in reports.

Ballot proposal 6: Minority- and women-owned business enterprises, permits and review boards

If this proposal were to pass, the role of Chief Business Diversity Officer that was first created by Mayor Eric Adams will become permanent.

The ballot includes two more measures: one would give the Mayor the ability to issue film permits that are currently distributed by the Department of Small Businesses and the second would merge two city archive boards into a single one.

Do you have to vote for everything on the ballot?

No, you do not have to vote for everything on the ballot for it to count. Whatever you leave blank will be counted as as an "abstaining," and the rest of your ballot will be valid.

Key voting dates to know

Early voting: now through November 3

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: November 4

Deadline to return an absentee ballot: November 5

Election Day: November 5