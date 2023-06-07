New York
Timeout

Electric Zoo, NYC’s massive electronic music festival, promises a 'genre-defying lineup' for 2023

The powerhouse lineup includes Deadmau5, Kaskade, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Galantis and more.

A stage with a packed crowd; the NYC skyline appears in the background.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Electric Zoo is back and bolder than ever with a powerhouse lineup and the debut of an LGBTQ+ stage for the 2023 festival, which will be held September 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park.

Headliners include GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Galantis, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Gryffin. Plus, in an unprecedented moment, electronic music legends Deadmau5 and Kaskade will join forces for the New York City debut of Kx5. Kaskade will also perform a special sunset set taking the crowd on a nostalgic journey through his discography. Keep scrolling for the full lineup.

RECOMMENDED: The full guide to Electric Zoo 2023

For more than a decade, Electric Zoo has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New York City. It’s one of the city’s biggest music festivals, which attracts the top talent in the EDM genre year after year. Tickets will be on sale here for the three-day festival. Festival pass prices will cost "the lowest in history so that anyone who’s been affected by the economic crisis could still take part in the festivities," Electric Zoo's organizers said in a press release. "The Electric Zoo team believes dancing is not a luxury, but a necessity at times like this."

A portrait of Deadmau5 and Kaskde.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo | Deadmau5 and Kaskde.

With what event organizers describe as a “genre-defying lineup,” Electric Zoo is known for treating a variety of musical tastes, and this year is no different. Genre-bending The Blessed Madonna will perform, alongside tech house stars like Mau P and Franky Wah. Fans of hard-hitting bass will want to see sets by Peekaboo, Alison Wonderland, Boogie T, Canabliss, Moore Kismet, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, andhim and Rusko.

Several musicians and DJs will lead stage takeovers, including a collaboration by Fisher & Chris Lake, who will debut their popular brand Under Construction featuring their favorite acts. Another stage features Nora En Pure with a sonic journey through melodic and deep house sounds.

Three women dance at Electric Zoo.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

For the first time, Electric Zoo will showcase an LGBTQ stage called Dreamland, curated by event producer Jake Resnicow. In response to the growing demand for inclusivity and representation, this dedicated stage will platform for an array of talented artists and celebrate the rich diversity within the music industry.

“The Dreamland stage at Electric Zoo Festival serves as a beacon of empowerment and representation. By spotlighting LGBTQ+ artists, we not only showcase their incredible talents but also inspire the next generation of diverse artists and fans. It’s about creating a space where people can express themselves freely, connect authentically, and celebrate the beautiful spectrum of identities within our community,” said Resnicow, who’s among the “OUT100 Most Influential LGBTQ People.”

A stage with fireworks at Electric Zoo.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

This year’s Electric Zoo also promises a Hyperspace theme with AI elements, including a “Mega Mirage” stage.

The festival lineup poster.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

Here’s the full lineup for Electric Zoo 2023

3LAU
Acraze
Ace Aura
Adventure Club
Alec Monopoly
ALLEYCVT
Alison Wonderland
andhim
ATLiens
Big Gigantic
Black Carl
Blanke
Bonnie & Clyde
Boogie T
Brina Knauss
Camelphat
Canabliss
Carola
Chris Lake
Cloonee
Coco & Breezy
Dalton Taylor
Deadmau5
Deeper Purpose
Desert Hearts B2B (Mikey, Lee, Marbs, Porky)
Dirt Monkey
Dom Dolla
Dubfire
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
Excision
Fisher
Forester
Francis Mercier
Franky Wah
Galantis
Ghastly presents Ghengar
Gioli & Assia
Godlands
Green Velvet
GRiZ
Gryffin
Hi-Lo
Honeluv
Iglesias
Ilario Alicante
J.Worra
Jaden Thompson
Jantsen
Jimi Jules
John Summit
Juliet Fox
JVNA
Kai Wachi
Kasbo
Kaskade
KREAM
Kumarion
Layton Giordani
Liquid Stranger
Madeon
Major Lazer
Marshmello
Mary Droppinz
Massano
Matroda
Mau P
Moore Kismet
NGHTMRE
Nic Fanciulli
Nora En Pure
Nostalgix
Oddkidout
Paradoks
Paige
Peekaboo
Rebuke
Recondite
Rusko
Said the Sky
Saka
Sam Divine
Sharlitz Web
Skream
So Tuff So Cute
Softest Hard
Steller
Stephen Bodzin
Superave
TELYKast
The Blessed Madonna
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Torren Foot
Truth
Vampa
Vavo
Volaris
Yokai
Yolanda Be Cool
Zedd
Zeds Dead

