Electric Zoo is back and bolder than ever with a powerhouse lineup and the debut of an LGBTQ+ stage for the 2023 festival, which will be held September 1-3 at Randall’s Island Park.

Headliners include GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Galantis, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Gryffin. Plus, in an unprecedented moment, electronic music legends Deadmau5 and Kaskade will join forces for the New York City debut of Kx5. Kaskade will also perform a special sunset set taking the crowd on a nostalgic journey through his discography. Keep scrolling for the full lineup.

For more than a decade, Electric Zoo has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New York City. It’s one of the city’s biggest music festivals, which attracts the top talent in the EDM genre year after year. Tickets will be on sale here for the three-day festival. Festival pass prices will cost "the lowest in history so that anyone who’s been affected by the economic crisis could still take part in the festivities," Electric Zoo's organizers said in a press release. "The Electric Zoo team believes dancing is not a luxury, but a necessity at times like this."

Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo | Deadmau5 and Kaskde.

With what event organizers describe as a “genre-defying lineup,” Electric Zoo is known for treating a variety of musical tastes, and this year is no different. Genre-bending The Blessed Madonna will perform, alongside tech house stars like Mau P and Franky Wah. Fans of hard-hitting bass will want to see sets by Peekaboo, Alison Wonderland, Boogie T, Canabliss, Moore Kismet, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, andhim and Rusko.

Several musicians and DJs will lead stage takeovers, including a collaboration by Fisher & Chris Lake, who will debut their popular brand Under Construction featuring their favorite acts. Another stage features Nora En Pure with a sonic journey through melodic and deep house sounds.

Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

For the first time, Electric Zoo will showcase an LGBTQ stage called Dreamland, curated by event producer Jake Resnicow. In response to the growing demand for inclusivity and representation, this dedicated stage will platform for an array of talented artists and celebrate the rich diversity within the music industry.

“The Dreamland stage at Electric Zoo Festival serves as a beacon of empowerment and representation. By spotlighting LGBTQ+ artists, we not only showcase their incredible talents but also inspire the next generation of diverse artists and fans. It’s about creating a space where people can express themselves freely, connect authentically, and celebrate the beautiful spectrum of identities within our community,” said Resnicow, who’s among the “OUT100 Most Influential LGBTQ People.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

This year’s Electric Zoo also promises a Hyperspace theme with AI elements, including a “Mega Mirage” stage.

Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

Here’s the full lineup for Electric Zoo 2023

3LAU

Acraze

Ace Aura

Adventure Club

Alec Monopoly

ALLEYCVT

Alison Wonderland

andhim

ATLiens

Big Gigantic

Black Carl

Blanke

Bonnie & Clyde

Boogie T

Brina Knauss

Camelphat

Canabliss

Carola

Chris Lake

Cloonee

Coco & Breezy

Dalton Taylor

Deadmau5

Deeper Purpose

Desert Hearts B2B (Mikey, Lee, Marbs, Porky)

Dirt Monkey

Dom Dolla

Dubfire

Elderbrook

Eli Brown

Excision

Fisher

Forester

Francis Mercier

Franky Wah

Galantis

Ghastly presents Ghengar

Gioli & Assia

Godlands

Green Velvet

GRiZ

Gryffin

Hi-Lo

Honeluv

Iglesias

Ilario Alicante

J.Worra

Jaden Thompson

Jantsen

Jimi Jules

John Summit

Juliet Fox

JVNA

Kai Wachi

Kasbo

Kaskade

KREAM

Kumarion

Layton Giordani

Liquid Stranger

Madeon

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Mary Droppinz

Massano

Matroda

Mau P

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Nic Fanciulli

Nora En Pure

Nostalgix

Oddkidout

Paradoks

Paige

Peekaboo

Rebuke

Recondite

Rusko

Said the Sky

Saka

Sam Divine

Sharlitz Web

Skream

So Tuff So Cute

Softest Hard

Steller

Stephen Bodzin

Superave

TELYKast

The Blessed Madonna

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Torren Foot

Truth

Vampa

Vavo

Volaris

Yokai

Yolanda Be Cool

Zedd

Zeds Dead