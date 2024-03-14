Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm is bringing a one-night-only vegan menu to Crown Shy

“I think that his team will get a kick out of someone being able to give Daniel shit.”

Chef James Kent is on a culinary marathon at Michelin-starred Crown Shy. One of NYC’s 50 Best restaurants, the lovely, sprawling spot first opened in 2019—the best premiere of that year. For the last few months, Kent, who rose to renown in his earlier role as chef de cuisine at Eleven Madison Park, has been hosting guest chefs some nights at Crown Shy.

Dubbed “Carbo-Load at Crown Shy,” industry pros bring their own menus to Kent’s acclaimed kitchen, followed by a morning sprint with the “Crown High Run Club,” with the visiting chef, the Crown Shy team, and any of the previous evening’s guests who are up for a trot. The title’s cheeky: carbs may or may not be in abundance. And, although Kent’s a marathoner, the run’s just meant to be fun.

“Over the last 20 years, I've had the pleasure to travel the world, cooking in kitchens in Mexico City and Bangkok and Mumbai,” Kent says via email. “I’m grateful to be able to host a handful of my friends for this series. And even more grateful that I've convinced them to run with us. Some required more convincing than others.”

On Monday, March 25, Kent will reunite with EMP’s own acclaimed chef-owner Daniel Humm. Kent and Humm, who made waves when he made that fine dining destination plant-based in 2021, will author Crown Shy’s very first fully vegan menu for the occasion.

“We’ve slowly but surely introduced more plant-based items to the menu at Crown Shy, but . . . as supportive as I am of Daniel's plant evangelism, I had not planned to forego meat entirely at Crown Shy,” Kent says.

The chefs were last formally partnered when Kent moved from EMP to lead The Nomad, another Humm venture, until 2017, though Kent popped back up in EMP’s alumni series last fall. The reunion has been just like that other popular cardiovascular activity.

“I spent the formative years of my career working with Daniel in the kitchen at Eleven Madison Park,” Kent says, “So we have a shorthand. We've been sending menu ideas back and forth for a couple of weeks. Because of the time I spent at EMP, I also have the benefit of knowing the cooks who still work with Daniel and will be supporting him at the event. that makes the logistical bit significantly easier.”

March 25 will also be the first time Humm has appeared at Crown Shy in a professional capacity.

“I'm excited to have Daniel in my house for once,” Kent says. “I think that his team will get a kick out of someone being able to give Daniel shit.”

Crown Shy is located at 70 Pine Street. Reservations for Carbo-Load with Daniel Humm are available here.