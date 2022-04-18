New York
Timeout

Ellington in the Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Ellington in the Park

Ellington in the Park reopens with to-go drinks

The large park restaurant also has a long menu and lovely river views.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Seven years after first opening its doors in Riverside Park at West 105th Street, Ellington in the Park will spring back into action for the season this Wednesday, April 20.

Its sprawling beach-lite design remains the same, but new menu items abound, including drinks made to embrace NYC’s recently resurrected to-go drink program. Each of the restaurant’s cocktails will be available to take away, reps say. A very springtime appropriate Lillet spritz is among new selections joining returning tipples like the margarita and fruity mimosa varieties. 

A trio of pizzas including the Margherita variety, hot dog options like the “old-fashioned” with brown mustard and sauerkraut and pretzel bites touch on some of NYC’s famous foodstuff categories. Salads, sandwiches and burgers are also available on the general interest menu. Ice cream is, of course, also featured on the returning bill of fare. 

Ellington in the Park has two sweeping levels that can accommodate up to 800 guests. Public alcohol consumption is still prohibited beyond it, and any licensed-for-booze park restaurant’s boundaries, but the sprawling spot’s immersion among the trees and Hudson River view evoke the notion of being fully ensconced in one of the city’s best green spaces without even having to roam very far. 

Ellington in the Park is located at Riverside Drive and West 105th Street. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 11am to 10pm.  

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

