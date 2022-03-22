Try these iconic NYC foods at Time Out Market New York

Some of New York City’s most iconic food items are so famous they’re—get this—actually the subject of debate and even scientific analysis.

Tears of joy and angst have been shed not only over which of NYC’s vast and varied pizza and bagel options are the very best, but also over what makes them so much finer than the rest. Don’t even think about asking for ketchup at the hot dog cart if the line’s within earshot. And with so many marvelous options all around the city, precisely where to fold, schmear and top these world class foodstuffs invites a whole other conversation.

Among its many other perks (shorter lines than at the popular original locations of Wayla and Clinton St. Baking Company, cool events and a beautiful rooftop view are just a few), Time Out Market New York has some of the city’s must-try classics across two floors at one Brooklyn address. So swipe that MetroCard, head over the Brooklyn Bridge or take a ferry cruise to wonderful DUMBO for a DIY-tasting today.

Photograph: Courtesy of Time Out/Ali Garber

This is a fitting name for a frankfurter from the famed meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda. The World’s Greatest Hot Dog tops its titular ingredient with caramelized onions, sweet and spicy peppers and honey mustard as a matter of course, but we won’t tell if you change things up a bit.

Photograph: Courtesy of Ess-a-Bagel

New York City’s hometown shop bagel accrues crowds outside its Manhattan locale rain or shine, and its excellent rolled, baked and boiled goods are sold at the market each day, as well. Order sensational everything, multigrain and cinnamon raisin rounds by the pop or dozen and schmear ‘em with all manner of cream cheese creations.

Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

The fantastic whole pies at Fornino rotate based on what fresh ingredients are available, including some novel tomato varieties. You’ll find the season’s finest in options like the Margherita, meatball, and zucchini/pesto pizzas fit to share with a pal, or simply save every expertly sauced and topped slice for yourself.