Elsewhere’s spectacular rooftop opens for the season this weekend

TGIRS! In our book, that stands for Thank God It’s Rooftop Season. We hope you're getting paid this Friday so you can buy all the frozen drinks when Bushwick music venue Elsewhere finally opens its glorious rooftop for the warm-weather season.

As we mourn the loss of Williamsburg nightlife haven Output (and its elevated, open-air space), we’re fortunate that Elsewhere is around to fill that gap with epic rooftop concerts and parties planned until the end of summer.

Aside from enjoying the stunning views and those aforementioned frozen cocktails (last time we were there, we had a frozen, spicy mango margarita and it was everything we've ever wanted,) enjoy shows by Roy Ayers, Braxton Cook, Future Generations, WAND and more stellar acts.



There’s also parties with Neon Indian (DJ), TOKiMONSTA, Le Youth, Robert Hood and many other stellar disc jockeys to look forward to. Check out the full schedule here and get excited: Summer in NYC is just around the corner.